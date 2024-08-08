Nina Dobrev is "doing pretty well" since her dirt bike accident but still has a "way" to go.

Nina Dobrev fractured her knee in a dirt bike accident earlier this year

The 35-year-old actress - who is best known for starring as Elena Gilbert and Katherine Pierce in 'The Vampire Diaries' - sustained a number of injuries including a fractured knee, as well as damage to her ACL and meniscus amid the crash in May but "surprised" doctors at how quickly she has made progress in her recovery.

She told People: "I think I'm doing pretty well. Doctors were pretty surprised. I'm a little ahead of schedule in terms of healing, but it is still a very long process.

"I didn't realise it meant nine months to a year of recovery. So I'm only on month, maybe three and a half now.

"So there's still a ways to go. And a lot of times at this point in the healing process, people get re-injured because they feel fine. And so they start doing normal things. So I have to kind of remind myself that I'm still healing and there's still a little bit of time to go."

The 'Vampire Diaries' star first told her 26 million followers of her incident in May, where she reassure fans that she was "doing okay" but had a "long way" to go in terms of recovery.

Alongside a photograph of herself in a hospital bed last month, she wrote on Instagram: "I'm OK but it's going to be a long road of recovery ahead."

In another post, Nina joked: "How it's started...how it's going" as she posted an image of herself on the bike before the crash and then a picture of the aftermath.

The actress has been dating Olympian Shaun White for four years now but it doesn't seem that he was present at the scene of the accident.