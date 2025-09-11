Nina Dobrev has reportedly split from Shaun White.

The couple got engaged last October after four years of dating but it has now been revealed they have made the "mutual decision" to go their separate ways.

A source told People magazine: "It was a mutual decision, and wasn’t an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another."

Representatives for the Vampire Diaries actress and the 39-year-old snowboarder have yet to comment on the news.

The pair were last seen together holding hands while running errands in Los Angeles on 31 August, but on Sunday (07.09.25) the 36-year-old actress walked the red carpet at the Eternity premiere in Los Angeles without her engagement ring.

She has also unpinned her engagement post from the top of her Instagram account for the first time since Shaun popped the question.

Just a few months ago, Shaun spoke of how "excited" he and Nina were to be planning their wedding.

He told People: "It's very exciting to have new aspirations and new things that we're going after and together. It's very humbling and very exciting, and she's excited.

"We've gotten a lot of advice from different people who have planned their own weddings and things. So we're definitely gathering information and now trying to see what's going to work best for us in any way."

Shaun thought it was "fun" planning to be planning the "next chapter" of their lives as a couple.

The former Olympian shared: "It's like you took that next step and yeah, it's just a fun sort of planning phase of life.

"Like, 'What's the next steps, and the next chapter and where do we want to be?' It's fun. It's fun to have somebody to plan all that with."

Nina previously revealed to Vogue magazine that they got engaged in New York City in late October and she "froze" when Shaun proposed.

Recalling Shaun's proposal, she confessed: "I went into shock. I just froze and stared at him."

Nina - who previously dated Ian Somerhalder, her former Vampire Diaries co-star - was quickly won over once she got over the surprise of the situation.

She added: "He said all the right things."