Nina Dobrev "was in a depression" after her electric dirt bike accident.

Nina Dobrev has opened up about her depression

The 35-year-old actress tore her anterior cruciate ligament and her meniscus in the accident, and Nina has now confessed that she "had a really hard time" during her recovery.

Nina - who also broke her knee in the accident - told E! News: "With the pain meds and the physical pain that you're going through and not being able to walk and seeing everybody gallivanting across Europe on Instagram, enjoying the summer and I'm sitting in bed.

"It was just mentally, it was really challenging. Even the pain meds mess with your head.

"I definitely was in a depression. I had a really hard time."

However, Nina feels that her support network of friends and family have helped her to emerge from her "funk".

She said: "So many of my friends came over, brought flowers, brought food, watched movies with me. Gave me neck massages. Took care of me. And so it really helped pull me out of that funk."

NIna now plans to stay away from dirt bikes, and she admits that the accident has made her more cautious.

The actress - who has been in a relationship with Olympic gold medallist Shaun White since 2020 - shared: "I feel like I have a fear now.

"I used to be so adventurous and down to do anything. And now, since the injury, maybe it's because I'm still healing and it's a nine-month process. I'm only on month three-and-a-half of nine months.

"I’m still having to relearn how to walk and so the idea of getting back to the snowboard or getting on a dirt bike ever again is definitely not happening."