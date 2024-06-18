Nina Dobrev is focused on her "physical therapy" as she recovers from a dirt bike accident.

Nina Dobrev has been updating fans on her recovery after knee surgery

Last month, the 'Vampire Diaries' star needed knee surgery after suffering a brutal injury when she lost control of her dirt bike, and now she has given fans an update on her day to day life following the incident.

In three separate Instagram Stories, she shared a photo of herself on the couch with a leg brace on and wrote: "In case you have been wondering what I’ve been up to.

"Eat. Sleep. CPM machine. Physical therapy. Repeat. If you’ve had this injury you know what a CPM is…the rest of you won’t.”

According to the NHS, a CMP (Continuous Passive Motion) machine is an electronic device that "slowly helps your knee to bend" following surgery.

Healthline adds that the machine "passively moves a joint through a pre-set range of motion” and “may be used after surgery to reduce joint stiffness and improve range of motion".

Appearing on 'The Talk' last week, the 35-year-old actress opened up on her surgery and injuries as she made her first public appearance since the accident.

She said: " had knee surgery; I got a giant brace. I can't really walk on my own yet...I had a fractured knee as well as ACL repair and meniscus."

During her appearance on the talk show, Nina admitted it was her "first time actually leaving the house in over two months", aside from a recent hospital visit.

Last week, 'The Vampire Diaries' star told how her surgery had been a "success".

She wrote on Instagram: "Surgery was a success. Thank you to everyone who has been sending kind messages, thoughts, prayers, and good vibes.

"I have been feeling the support and positive energy. It means more than you will ever know."

Before going under the knife, Nina admitted she was "scared" to have the procedure.

She added on her Instagram Story: "Anyone else get scared before surgery? I'm such a baby when it comes to needles, blood or procedures of any kind."

In a video she shared with followers, the star showed herself leaning forward and writing "Yes" with an arrow on her knee.

She said: "Fun fact: they make you draw on whatever extremity is being operated on to confirm that is the correct limb.

"(Because I guess it's happened in the past that some surgeons have accidentally operated on the wrong limb.) Yikes!!! (sic)"