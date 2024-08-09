Nina Dobrev's boyfriend supporting her through recovery

Nina Dobrev's boyfriend has been supporting her after her electric dirt bike accident.

The 35-year-old actress tore her anterior cruciate ligament and her meniscus and fractured her tibial plateau in the crash in May and revealed Shaun White has been taking care of her, particularly during their trip to Paris for the Olympics.

She told PEOPLE: "I mean, especially the Olympics. Like I said, I'd never been before, so I had no idea how much walking there is.

"All those streets are closed, so you have to walk from venue to venue and do all these things. And so he prearranged to have a wheelchair there so that I wouldn't have to walk as much. We had my canes and he was there by my side taking care of me the whole time."

Nina also revealed she is recovering well from the accident and doctors are pleased at the progress she has made but warned she still has a long way to go.

She said: "I think I'm doing pretty well. I'm a little ahead of schedule in terms of healing, but it is still a very long process.

"I didn't know it meant nine months to a year of recovery. So I'm only on month, maybe three and a half now.

"So there's still a ways to go. And a lot of times at this point in the healing process, people get re-injured because they feel fine. And so they start doing normal things. So I have to kind of remind myself that I'm still healing and there's still a little bit of time to go."

Nina now plans to stay away from dirt bikes, and she admitted that the accident has made her more cautious.

She told E! News: "I feel like I have a fear now. I used to be so adventurous and down to do anything. And now, since the injury... I’m still having to relearn how to walk and so the idea of getting back to the snowboard or getting on a dirt bike ever again is definitely not happening."