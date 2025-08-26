Noah Centineo shared a shirtless selfie displaying his body transformation from the set of Street Fighter.

Noah Centineo shared a shirtless selfie displaying his body transformation from the set of Street Fighter

The 29-year-old actor wowed fans by posting an image on Monday (25.08.25) showing him sporting a dramatically more muscular torso and flexing his biceps and abs for his 16.1 million social media followers.

It has now been reported by the Daily Mail the snap was taken in Sydney as he prepares to play Ken Masters in the upcoming reboot.

He captioned the post with a reference to fighting, saying: “Road brawler.”

According to Deadline, Noah has replaced Patrick Schwarzenegger in the role of Ken – the friend and rival of Ryu who first appeared in the hit 1987 Street Fighter Capcom video game.

Noah is thought to have been transforming his body since March when he attended the LA premiere of his film Warfare.

He also looks to have shaved off his beard for Kitao Sakurai’s upcoming action film, which began principal photography on 18 August and is scheduled for release in 2026.

The new project is the latest adaptation of the long-running franchise.

Damian Chapa first played Ken in the 1994 Street Fighter film, while Christian Howard took on the role in the spin-off series Street Fighter: Assassin’s Fist (2014) and Street Fighter: Resurrection (2016.)

The character was absent from Andrzej Bartkowiak’s 2009 sequel Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li.

Behind-the-scenes updates have been shared by other cast members as it shoots.

Andrew Schulz, who plays Dan Hibiki, posted a photograph of Noah alongside Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson, who is portraying Balrog.

Callina Liang, who stars as Chun-Li, uploaded an Instagram story of herself with Orville Peck, who plays Vega, captioning it: “They hate to see us coming!”

The ensemble cast also features Jason Momoa, David Dastmalchian, Andrew Koji, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Hirooki Goto, Vidyut Jammwal and Joe Anoa’i.

Noah’s upcoming films also include Oscar Boyson’s dramedy Our Hero, Balthazar, Adam Meeks’ drama Union County, Brian Birch’s thriller Listen,and Veljko Popovic’s animated short Meta.

He previously appeared in Disney Channel series Austin and Ally, Shake It Up, Jessie and How to Build a Better Boy.

Away from Street Fighter, Noah has been cast in Jalmari Helander’s John Rambo prequel, shooting in Thailand next year.

He will play a younger version of Sylvester Stallone’s Vietnam veteran.

Sylvester, 79, recently said on The Tonight Show about how he wanted a major A-lister to take the role of Rambo after him: “I met (Ryan Gosling) at a dinner and obviously we’re opposites. He’s good-looking — I’m not. That’s how it works.

“But he goes, ‘I was fascinated by Rambo, and I used to go to school dressed as Rambo and people would chase me away and I still didn’t stop’.

“If I ever pass the baton, I’ll pass it on to him because he loves the character.”