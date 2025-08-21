Noah Cyrus considers her sister Miley Cyrus to be a "great role model".

Noah Cyrus looks up to her sister

The 25-year-old singer has actually learned a huge amount thorough Miley's ups and downs in the entertainment industry.

Noah explained to People: "I really saw [her early career] from the perspective of a sister and as a kid. By the time she was done with Hannah [Montana], I wasn't even driving a car yet - I didn't even drive when she was doing Bangerz, so that puts it into perspective.

"But of course, there's situations that you experience, and you're like, ‘Okay, I will keep that in mind for the future and for: If that happens to me, how do I handle it?’ So I've had a great role model for how it all works."

Despite this, Noah - who is the daughter of director Tish Cyrus and country singer Billy Ray Cyrus - has found it tough to find her own voice within the music industry.

She explained: "It was hard for me as a kid to trust in myself and my own identity and feel like that was enough, but it is something that I think you just grow out of, and you grow with confidence.

"[Self-doubt] was something that I felt was put on me, that I then adopted and put on myself."

Noah believes that the "gift and love for music" is in her family's DNA.

She said: "My dad's side of the family is very musically gifted and just love music. It's the bloodline that gave us the gift and love for music.

"It was the thing that brought them together - and it's been the thing bringing us all together - so music's been a constant through and through forever in the Cyrus family."

Noah released her debut album, The Hardest Part, back in 2022 - but the singer has only recently found her "sense of self".

She said: "A lot of my career has been the journey of finding myself again.

"Now I know my sense of self, and I know what I want to write about and who I want to connect to. I'm at a place in my life where I don't think that people really know this part of who I am, because there have been so many different variations of myself ’cause I was just growing up, and I was changing."