Luca Guadagnino feels "nobody could ever know James Bond’s desires".

Daniel Craig starred in five Bond movies

The 53-year-old filmmaker directed former Bond star Daniel Craig in 'Queer', the new historical drama film, and Luca has insisted that Bond's sexuality shouldn't be the focus of so much attention.

Asked if there could ever be a gay James Bond, Luca replied: "Guys, let’s be adults in the room for a second. There is no way around the fact that nobody could ever know James Bond’s desires. Period.

"The important thing is that he does his missions properly."

'Queer' centres on the topics of love and addiction, and Luca has explained why he enjoys making films about the issues.

He said at the Venice Film Festival: "I am a gentleman who goes to sleep very early, never did drugs in my life, never smoked a cigarette. I’ve gone onto a diet and I lost 15 kilos … I also can count on two hands the lovers I’ve had in my life."

In response, Daniel - who was sat alongside the director at the press conference in Venice - said: "Darling, I adore you."

Meanwhile, Daniel - who starred in five Bond movies between 2006 and 2021 - previously admitted that he goes to gay bars in order to avoid "aggressive" men.

The actor - who is married to actress Rachel Weisz - told SiriusXM in 2021: "I've been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember. And one of the reasons - because I don't get into fights in gay bars that often.

"I just got very sick of [it], as a kid, because it was like I just don't want to end up being in a punch up. And I did, that would happen quite a lot."