Noddy Holder was resigned to dying after he was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer.

The Slade star was told he had just six months to live back in 2018 and he left his wife Suzan to break the bad news to their grown-up children because he was making inappropriate jokes about his imminent demise.

He told The Times newspaper: "Even though [my kids] were all grown up when I got diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in 2018, I had to let Suzan break the news to them.

"They’d only given me six months to live and I knew I’d start cracking jokes, which probably wasn’t the best way to handle it: 'Don’t bother getting me a birthday card this year!'

"I’m not good at taking things too seriously. I started the chemo but figured that if my number was up, there wasn’t much I could do about it."

However, Holder went on to make a good recovery and his outlook is still positive seven years after his cancer diagnosis.

He added: "With cancer you never get the 'all clear' I still see my consultant every few months - but a year or so after the diagnosis things seemed to be going well, and here we are seven years down the road.

"I’ve been told my mental approach was a big part of that. I don’t get too depressed, try to keep calm and carry on as normal.

"But it was Suzan who helped me do that. Although privately she went to hell and back, she was always at my side, fighting, keeping me positive. I might be a cocky f*****, but I’m glad I had her with me."

Holder previously revealed his brush with cancer has inspired him to live in a different way.

He told BBC WM: "It's certainly changed me as a performer, my breathing's not so solid as it used to be back in the day, because of the type of cancer that I had."

Holder was given a revolutionary new drug which helped him fight cancer and it took him a while to get back an "even keel" after undergoing the gruelling experimental treatment.

Speaking to BBC Radio 2, the singer explained: "It was touch and go. I lost all my hair. My weight was down to about eight stone - so every cloud. "

"I’ve just had a scan last week and everything’s on an even keel at the moment, so I hope it carries on that way. I’m fit, fit, fit … but I’m fit for nothing."