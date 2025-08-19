Noel Gallagher is having a "great" time being back in Oasis with his brother Liam Gallagher.

Liam Gallagher is loving being back on stage with brother Noel

The pair took to the stage together for the first time since 2009 when they launched their reunion tour in Cardiff, Wales, and the 58-year-old guitarist has admitted he is "proud" of his formerly estranged sibling and his performance on stage.

Speaking for the first time since the tour started, Noel said on talkSPORT on Tuesday (19.08.25): “It’s great just to be back with Bonehead and Liam, and just be doing it again. I guess when it’s all set and done, I’ll sit and reflect on it, but it’s great being back in a band with Liam. I’d forgotten how funny he was.”

Asked by presenter Andy Goldstein about the strength of Liam’s vocals at the shows, Noel quipped: “It’s AI."

He then added: "Liam’s smashing it, I’m proud of him.

Having been fronting a band for 16 years, I know how hard that is.

"I couldn’t do the stadium thing like he does it, it’s not in my nature, but I’ve got to say, good for you, mate. It’s been amazing.”

Noel has been left "completely blown away" by the overwhelmingly positive reaction to the Oasis gigs.

He said: "Yeah, completely blown away. Everyone is. It’s difficult to put it into words actually.”

“Every night is the crowd’s first night, do you know what I mean? So every night’s got that same energy to it. But it’s been truly amazing. I’m not usually short for words, but I can’t really articulate it.”

The Don't Look Back in Anger confessed he had "grossly underestimated" just how big the tour would be and his legs "turned to jelly" soon after stepping out on stage with his bandmates for the first time.

He said: “For me personally, I grossly underestimated what I was getting into. After about five minutes, I was like, alright, can I just go back to the dressing room and start this again?

“I’ve done stadiums before and all that, but I don’t mind telling you, my legs turned to jelly after about half-way through the second song. It’s been an amazing thing, it really is an amazing thing.”

Demand for tickets has been huge and Noel admitted his phone has "exploded" with people hoping he can help them gain access to see him in action.

He said: “When it all started, the ticket sales and all that, there was a few people who I would have expected to [be] looking for tickets who didn’t

“But after the first gig my phone just exploded.”

The guitarist admitted he feels bad for those left singing the band's songs outside the venue and has found the love for the group "mental".

He added: "It’s more than the band. It’s more than the songs. There’s something else going on that we’ve not quite been able to our fingers on yet."