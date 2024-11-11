Ariana Grande has been "an incredible support system" for Normani.

Normani has heaped praise on Ariana Grande

The 28-year-old singer has heaped praise on Ariana, 31, acknowledging that the chart-topping star has helped her through some of the most difficult moments in her life.

Normani - who released her debut solo album, 'Dopamine', earlier this year - told E! News: "Ari has been such an incredible support system for me."

Normani delayed the release of her debut album after both of her parents were diagnosed with cancer. However, Ariana was a supportive presence throughout the difficult times.

The singer - who first found fame as a member of Fifth Harmony, the chart-topping girl group - shared: "Even just when my album came out, whatever I have released she is always one of the first to text me and just let me know how proud she really is."

Normani explained that Ariana has "always gone above and beyond" to support her in recent years.

The 'Motivation' hitmaker said: "She also knows what I’ve endured.

"This has not been an easy process for me, but she’s been there really every step of the way and has always gone above and beyond to make sure that I know how proud she is. It means a lot."

Similarly, Normani feels "proud" of Ariana for her starring role in the new 'Wicked' movie, observing that her showbiz pal is "pushing her limits and stepping into a completely different territory".

Normani said: "I’m so proud of her. Especially the fact that she’s just pushing her limits and stepping into a completely different territory.

"I honestly feel like she thrives in this space and I honestly can’t think of a better person to take on [the role]."