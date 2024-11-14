SZA was "scared" of playing at Glastonbury.

The 35-year-old singer's headline set at the Worthy Farm Festival earlier this year was dogged by sound issues and she admits that "nothing" she could do would be impressive enough for the famous event.

SZA told the December issue of British Vogue magazine: "I just felt like nothing I could do would be enough for Glastonbury, no matter what I did.

"It scared me. I was like, well, I wish I wasn't doing it, but I couldn't walk away from it..."

The star - whose real name is Solana Rowe - admits that she didn't want to turn down the chance to follow Beyonce as a solo black female headliner at the festival.

SZA said: "(I wanted) to be the second black woman in history, but then it's such a f****** tall order.

"It's like, no matter what you do here, you will be subject to criticism. Because of who you are. But that's life. That's life, you know?"

The 'Kill Bill' hitmaker explained that she "grapples" with fame on a daily basis and has often debated whether she should remain in the music industry.

SZA explained: "Maybe I'm just not meant to be famous - I'm crashing and burning and behaving erratically.

"It's not for me because I have so much anxiety. But why would God put me in this position if I wasn't supposed to be doing this? So I just keep trying to rise to that occasion. But I'm also just like, 'Please, the occasion is beating my ass'."

The artist has previously discussed her methods of therapy and has now found comfort in yoga and meditation.

She said: "You don't have to imagine anything is happening to you. In that weird stillness, something arrives at you every time."