Oasis are reportedly at the centre of a streaming giants’ bidding war to bag the rights to a documentary on their reunion tour.

The band’s Gallagher brothers frontmen Noel, 57, and Liam 52, are already set to make £400 million from putting their 15-year feud aside to launch a string of stadium gigs next year across the UK and Ireland.

A source has now told The Sun on Sunday about how Apple TV+ bosses are battling to sign them up for a big-money documentary about their reunion: “This is set to be the film of the decade, with Apple TV+ proposing huge money to bag the rights to this documentary.

“They are facing competition from other streamers such as Amazon Prime and Netflix but Apple have thrown all their weight behind this one.

“Fans can expect it to be in the same style as the Beatles documentary (2021’s ‘Get Back’ from Disney+) which gave a never-before-seen insight into the band.”

The Oasis comeback gigs will kick off at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium in July, and they are expected to also announce a string of US dates to extend the tour.

Liam and Noel are also said to have struck a multi-million pound deal to take up to 50 per cent of the food and drink sold at their comeback shows.

The reunited brothers are also said to have lined up brand and merchandise tie-ins worth at least £50 million.

A source has told The Sun about the apparent food and drinks deal: “It is not uncommon for top acts to get half of the bar and food take.

“After all, they are the ones who got the punters into the venues in the first place. And Oasis will bring along some very thirsty fans.”

Another source has told The Sun on Sunday about how Liam and Noel are apparently set make another £50 million in extra side-deals from their reunion tour: “It’s taken 15 years to get the warring brothers back together.

“There is every chance this could be their last hurrah, so everything’s getting monetised and they want to strike while the iron is hot.

“Marketing and advertising teams aren’t missing a trick. They are capitalising their comeback and everything has pound signs attached.”