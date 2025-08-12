Oasis have been offered the chance to extend their comeback tour into 2026 with four blockbuster Knebworth shows.

The Supersonic rockers have made a triumphant return to the stage this summer with the Oasis Live '25 Tour after brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher ended their long-running feud and the Britpop icons are weighing up the possibility of marking the 30th anniversary of their historic concerts at the Hertfordshire venue in 1996.

However, those close to Oasis insist that no contracts have been signed and the group have not made any concrete plans for next year.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "They've seen the speculation, they've heard about the offers and they know what the fans want.

"It's ultimately up for them to decide. The Oasis reunion hasn't just been concerts. You can see that it's been a cultural movement. Nothing comes close in recent history to Oasis's shows.

"It's a question of whether Noel and Liam want to draw a line in the sand and close the door on this chapter, knowing they capture the zeitgeist. Or do they strike it up again and keep the magic going? It's a difficult decision to make."

Oasis played two gigs at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium at the weekend which saw Liam launch into an expletive-filled rant at council bosses in the Scottish capital after they described attendees at the concerts as "mainly middle-aged men who take up more room" and having a "medium to high intoxication" level during a safety briefing last year.

The 52-year-old singer said: "One second, where do I start here with everyone at the city council? The f****** slags.

“£1 billion pounds we’re bringing to this city over the next three days. £1 billion. But you won’t see any of it because the Lord Provost will be splitting it between (his) posh ugly f****** mates."

He added: "We’re still waiting [for] a f****** apology."

The comments from the council about Oasis fans were revealed in documents obtained by The Sun through a Freedom of Information request.

They also suggested there was concern performers could withdraw from the Edinburgh Festival Fringe due to "rowdy" fans of the Roll With It band heading to the venue.

The documents reportedly warned: "There is concern about crowds as they are already rowdy and the tone of the band. Middle-aged men take up more room. Consider this when working out occupancy."