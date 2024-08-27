Alan McGee thinks Oasis' reunion is "good for music".

Liam and Noel Gallagher have reunited

The 63-year-old executive signed the legendary Britpop group to his Creation Records label in 1993, and Alan has taken to social media to react to the news that Oasis after reuniting for a series of shows in the UK and Ireland.

Alongside a new image of Liam and Noel Gallagher, Alan - who co-founded Creation Records in the mid-80s - wrote on Instagram: "Good for music

"Good for them

"Good for us [raised fist emoji] (sic)"

Oasis have announced plans to perform gigs in London, Manchester, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Dublin in 2025.

The band's reunion has also been welcomed by Andy Burnham, the mayor of Manchester, the home city of the Gallagher brothers.

The mayor wrote on X: "Manchester is having another moment right now. @neworder @Johnny_Marr @BlossomsBand all outstanding at the weekend.

"And 2025 will be even bigger. [prayer emoji] (sic)"

Oasis split in acrimonious circumstances back in 2009, and Noel subsequently suggested that they left a void in the landscape of the music industry.

The 57-year-old star also admitted to being surprised by the band's popularity among younger people.

He said: "It’s a real privilege when these anniversaries come round and kids are still into it, for something that we kind of, we created that sound. “You know, it wasn’t thought out, we were the real deal, we were just a bunch of guys who created this noise and the songs are great and it’s still going.

"I can’t believe it, it’s still going.

"It’s unbelievable ... a lot of it is to do with kids that are, teenagers now don’t really have anything like that anymore and, I guess suppose like we did looking back to The Beatles and Stones and stuff like that so it’s a bit of a shame – not a shame, ‘cause it’s great for me obviously – that no one really came along to take our place if you like."