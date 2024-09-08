Oasis are said to be set for another £50 million windfall from merchandise, brand deals and a rumoured US tour.

The band, fronted by formerly estranged brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, are already raking in a fortune in the wake of their announcement they are reforming for a string of stadium gigs in the UK and Ireland in 2025 – as their 1994 debut album ‘Definitely Maybe’ is at the No1 spot in the charts.

A source told The Sun on Sunday about how the brothers could make another £50 million in side-deals and by adding US dates to their reunion next year: “It’s taken 15 years to get the warring brothers back together.

“There is every chance this could be their last hurrah, so everything’s getting monetised and they want to strike while the iron is hot.

“Marketing and advertising teams aren’t missing a trick. They are capitalising their comeback and everything has pound signs attached.”

The Sun estimated the band will bank at least £10 million from brand deals. Liam, 51, has already landed a £2.5 million collaboration with fashion label Stone Island, and Adidas for new trainers.

It said Noel, 57, is planning to unveil a new Gibson guitar after years of using the company’s guitars on stage.

The Sun added “US streetwear label Carharrt wants to join forces with the band: if they add US dates to their tour.

A source said: “Oasis have always had their own distinctive style and now they are gold dust.

“Both Liam and Noel have plenty of brand relationships from years as effortless fashion gods, so expect to see plenty of collabs.”

Another £20 million is expected to be raked in by the group from sales of everything from T-shirts to tea mugs.

An insider said: “Merchandise is cheap to make and revellers all want to get a hoodie or a tee so they can wear it like a badge of honour. It is hugely lucrative.

“There will be pop up shops in some of the major cities and the band will ensure some sleek designs especially for the tour.”

More millions could pour in from a rumoured US leg of their live tour, which could be set for iconic venues including Madison Square Garden in New York.

A source added: “The band’s music is bigger Stateside now than it was when they were originally together.

“The market potential is enormous and the tickets will be snapped up.”