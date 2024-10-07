Oasis are reportedly planning a string of merchandise to complement their reunion.

The 'Wonderall' hitmakers - currently comprising of brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher - are to head out on the road next year for the first time since 2009 and now insiders have claimed that they have already "covered everything" from clothes to Christmas decorations with their new trademark.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre colum: "They have big plans for merchandise.

“Millions of people wanted to get tickets to the shows and Oasis know they’ll also be splashing the cash on branded stuff.

“The new trademark is for Oasis Live ’25 and covers everything.

"Clothes pegs and Christmas wreaths, deodorants and moisturisers are also listed."

As well as a host of UK dates, the band are also visiting the US next year and had to add more dates amid huge demand.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the band's management wrote: "Due to phenomenal demand, additional dates have been announced in Toronto, East Rutherford, Los Angeles and Mexico City!"

They later confirmed that "fans selected in the private pre-sale ballot" for the North American tour have been given their code and "all the information required".

They added: "Please not, a code does not guarantee tickets. Tickets will be sold on a first come first served basis."

The band's Nort American tour tickets off on August 24 with two shows in Toronto, before a night in Chicago, and double headers in New Jersey, LA and Mexico City.

In August 2009 Noel Gallagher quit the band in the wake of a backstage bust-up with younger brother Liam Gallagher ahead of a Paris festival appearance which led to them being estranged for 15 years before the reunion announcement.