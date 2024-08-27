The demand for Oasis tickets could "absolutely dwarf" Taylor Swift's Eras shows.

Liam Gallagher has reunited with his brother Noel

The legendary Britpop group have reunited to perform a series of live shows in the UK and Ireland in 2025, and DJ Kevin McManus has suggested that the demand for tickets will outstrip Taylor's recent gigs in the UK.

He told ITV: "I think people forget but the two Knebworth shows they did almost four percent of the population tried to get tickets.

"They sold out 250,000 tickets, but it was a ridiculous amount of people who tried to buy tickets, they were that huge.

"But this, because people have been talking about it for the past decade, it's going to be even bigger.

"I think everybody is going to try and get a ticket.

"Taylor Swift was obviously the big deal this summer, I think it's going to absolutely dwarf that, just because it's them and there's that talk.

"And there's always going to be that 'are they going to do it? Are they going to fall out before the first show, are they going to fall out after five shows? Will they do the rest?'

"There's always going to be that air of jeopardy."

Meanwhile, Professor Jonathan Shalit, the chairman of talent agency InterTalent, recently claimed that Oasis could make "over £400 million" from their reunion.

He told The Sun newspaper: "With tickets, sponsorship, merchandise and filming, I would predict an income for Noel and Liam of over £50 million each."

Jonathan observed that the 2025 tour - which will include gigs in London, Manchester, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Dublin - will be worth an eye-watering amount of money for the band.

He said: "This is a tour that could easily gross over £400 million."