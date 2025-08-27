Steve Carell and John Krasinski crashed The Paper set on the first day of filming.

Steve Carell surprised the cast of The Paper

The Office US stars - who played Michael Scott and Jim Halpert respectively on the US version of Ricky Gervais' iconic mockumentary sitcom - surprised the cast of the upcoming spinoff series as they were preparing for the first shoot.

Actress Sabrina Impacciatore told Entertainment Weekly: “No makeup yet. We are very anxious. Like, oh my God, we’re so scared. And then we hear, knock, knock.

"Someone enters the trailer, and it’s Steve Carell and John Krasinski! We’re fainting. Like, what?

"Can you imagine? Isn’t it crazy? The first day of shooting!”

The duo were working on a commercial for Italian coffee brand Lavazza when they realised The Paper was shooting next door.

Steve and John popped in to wish the new cast good luck with filming.

The spinoff show sees the fictional documentary crew from The Office US tackle new subjects in the form of The Truth Teller, a failing newspaper in Ohio.

Sabrina - best known to fans from The White Lotus - hadn't watched The Office US before signing up to The Paper, but she binged the series once she landed the part.

Steve "became someone that she loved", and she took a spontaneous flight from Rome to New York after The Office US Creator Greg Daniels told her that actor was performing in Uncle Vanya on Broadway at the time.

She recalled: "I said, ‘Greg, if you are still in contact with Steve, can you please tell him that I think he's one of the most incredible artists on this planet?'

"I bought a f****** flight. I went to see the show. I went to the green room. I waited for him. He came out. I was shaking.

"I said, ‘I'm Sabrina! Can you bless me?’ I needed his blessing [for The Paper]! He was the sweetest. He was so warm.

"He was encouraging me so much. He said, ‘These people are brilliant. You are going to have the best experience of your life. You're going to be great.' "