Offspring's Noodles has claimed to have seen a UFO.

Noodles being interviewed by Brocarde

The 61-year-old guitarist - whose real name is Kevin John Wasserman - wasn't freaked out when he saw a mysterious light move around the sky before disappearing because he thought the encounter was "cool".

Noodles was interviewed by singer and paranormal expert Brocarde at the Metal Hammer Awards in Berlin, when she asked if he believed in ghosts.

The 'Pretty Fly (For A White Guy)' hitmaker told her he wants to but hasn't seen anything to convince him of their existence, but he did have a paranormal experience out in Russia.

He told Brocarde: "I saw a UFO once in St Petersburg, Russia that was pretty cool, I can’t explain it, it was just a light moving, in ways that light shouldn’t move. It was a pinpoint of light, moving in a way that it shouldn’t move, not a straight line, and then it flared out and disappeared!”

The spooky singer - who recently connected with the ghost of Lemmy at Wacken Open Air festival - asked if the encounter had given Noodles a desire to go into space and land on Mars in the hope of seeing more alien life.

He said: “I like to go up into space, maybe not as far as Mars. I’d prefer to go to the bottom of the ocean in a submarine.”

The musician insisted he isn't scared of the idea of being lost in space or trapped underwater as his biggest fear is simply "being bored".

Brocarde conducted her interviews while waiting for the release of her debut album next year.