Olivia Colman won't use social media

The ‘Crown’ actress steers clear of apps such as X and Instagram because she knows how upsetting she would find it if she read something negative about herself.

She told My Weekly magazine: “I don’t do it because I think it would make me cry.

“I’d be devastated by someone being horrible.

“I think I’d be a mess if I had to deal with comments or negativity.

“I’m better off not being on it. It’s just not for me.

“I think I’m happier without it.

“I like my privacy.”

Despite her career success, the 50-year-old star – who has two sons, aged 19 and 17, and a nine-year-old daughter with husband Ed Sinclair – insisted her family always come first.

She said: “My family is everything to me. I love my children so much. I love them more than anything in the world.

“As much as I love acting, I never want to miss out on their lives.

“Nothing comes before them.

“I work to make sure we are secure, but they are always my first thought.”

Olivia previously admitted she is a "bit raw" and often can't help crying on camera.

She told Britain's Vogue magazine: “I have a sneaking suspicion that audiences have seen me crying a little bit too often in the past couple of years. And if people get really fed up with me, then I won’t get more work. And if I can’t do what I love, then I will shrivel up and die.

“If something touches me, I cry. That’s it. I’m a bit raw, a bit rubbish really. Often a director will say to me, ‘I don’t think this is a scene where your character cries.’ And all I can say is, good luck with that!”

And the 'Paddington in Peru' star even cried during her son's parents' evening at school.

She said: "It was slightly embarrassing at a parents’ meeting when a teacher was nice about my boy and I started to well up.”