Olivia Colman has been ordered to tone down her swearing during visits to the US.

Olivia Colman has been told to tone down her swearing

The Oscar-winning actress has revealed her love of bad language worried members of her team so they banned her from using "the c-word" whenever she's in the States - but Olivia refuses to comply and ends up cursing more whenever she's in the country.

She told The Guardian newspaper: "Oh I go much worse [when I'm in the US]. My first time in America, my lovely team went: 'Um, I know you like the c-word. We can’t do the c-word here.'

"And then the LA Times asked me about David Tennant and I said: 'Oh, total c***!' and you could see everyone’s colour just draining. It’s because I was told not to."

She added: "Everybody wants to say ‘c***’. It’s a great word."

During the interview, Olivia also opened up about her happy marriage to Ed Sinclair, the father of her three children who she's been married to since 2001.

She said: "I love love. I like to romanticise love. I think it’s ace."

When asked if friends go to her for advice about maintaining a healthy marriage, Olivia confessed: "[No]. I feel a bit disappointed now.

"Maybe people look at [me and Ed] and go: ‘God no! Not that way.’ I might text all my friends after [this]. 'What’s wrong with us?'

"It’s been 30 years and we’ve worked together. We’ve done really well!"

She added: "I’m quite in love ... [He only annoys me] a bit, and it’s been 30 years. It’s not bad to be a bit annoyed with each other."

When broached about how to juggle a Hollywood career with a happy home life, Olivia insisted it's key to remember showbusiness is "silly".

She said: "It’s slightly off the scale, isn’t it? You need to try to remember that it’s silly. Have fun with it and then just go home.

"And clear up some dog vomit or something, just to remind you."

Olivia previously admitted she always makes sure she puts her husband and their children before her career aspirations.

She told My Weekly magazine: “My family is everything to me. I love my children so much. I love them more than anything in the world.

"As much as I love acting, I never want to miss out on their lives. Nothing comes before them. I work to make sure we are secure, but they are always my first thought."