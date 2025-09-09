Olivia Cooke has admitted being famous makes her feel "really icky".

Olivia Cooke doesn't like being a celebrity

The House of The Dragon star's profile was given a huge boost after she landed a leading role in the Game of Thrones spin-off series, but she's determined to live as "normally as possible" so she still cycles and takes public transport every day.

She told the London Evening Standard newspaper: "I live my life very normally ... [I'm] maybe [more] protective of myself. Like, I won't be such an oversharer to strangers as much.

"But I cycle everywhere, I get on the tube every day. I want to live as normally as possible. Because I just think as soon as you start to isolate yourself, that's not really good for my job."

She added of being famous: "I feel really uncomfortable with celebrity, and I don't want to be treated differently. It makes feel really icky.

"And I think it is also imposter syndrome. Feeling like what I've got is incredibly undeserved, which is something for my therapist.

"I just try and be as un-vain as possible when it comes to my job ... "

However, she admits fame does have its perks as she was treated to a boozy day out at the Wimbledon tennis championship in London over the summer.

Olivia, 31, explained: "I was blind drunk off three pints of Pimms at Wimbledon in the Ralph Lauren suite the other day, and it was silver service.

"You're in this amazing Ralph Lauren suit. And I was with my partner, and we were p****** ourselves laughing.

"We just could not believe the extravagance of the situation, and it wasn't lost on us or where we've come from at all. We were just like: 'This is remarkable, if people from back home could see us now'."

It comes after Olivia previously admitted she "hated" becoming a meme after going viral while promoting House of the Dragon.

Olivia and her co-star Emma D'Arcy ended up all over TikTok thanks to the Negroni Sbagliato meme back in 2022, and she struggled with the attention being on a joke rather than the show itself.

She told Entertainment Weekly: "We were just trying to make each other laug. There’s no rhyme or reason to it. I did hate it for a very long time."