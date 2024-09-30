Olivia Culpo has bought George Clooney's house.

Christian McCaffery and Olivia Culpo have a new home

The 'Wolfs' actor and wife Amal were recently revealed to have sold their six-bedroom home in Los Angeles for just over $14 million, and it has now been revealed by TMZ that the buyers of the property were the former Miss Universe and her husband Christian McCaffery.

The house, which is totally surrounded by trees, was previously owned by Stevie Nicks, who sold it to George for $2.2 million almost 30 years ago.

The property purchase comes three months after Olivia married Christian in June.

The 32-year-old model - who started dating the NFL player in 2019 - recently reflected on how she loved "every part" of her wedding day.

She told People magazine: "I loved every part of my wedding because I love my husband and the people we got to celebrate that day with.

"The choices that I made are because I wanted to feel like they're choices I could be proud of in 50 years. And that's it."

And she told how both she and the sportsman were very emotional when they saw each other for the first time on their wedding day.

She said: "He was beaming and very emotional.

"I was so shaky. It was really special - and I know it's a moment that we'll both have imprinted in our memories forever."

Olivia faced criticism for her conservative, long-sleeve Dolce and Gabbana wedding dress and while she was "surprised" by the backlash, she doesn't regret her choice.

She said: "I wanted to feel like myself in every sense of the word. And I think that that's where my decision to be more pared down came in."

And Olivia has urged future brides to "stay true to yourself".

She said: "Stick to the vision you have in your head and don’t worry about anything else.

"No matter what you wear, no matter what your decisions are from your make-up to your hair, to the gown, you will look absolutely beautiful because it's a beautiful day."