Olivia Culpo "couldn't work out" for the first four months of her pregnancy.

Olivia Culpo is four months pregnant

The 32-year-old model announced earlier this week that she and her husband Christian McCaffrey - who got married in June 2024 - were expecting their first child together, and in a new update, she revealed she's making her gym sessions "count" after a period that spanned beyond her first trimester where she was unable to even go out walking.

Sharing a gym mirror selfie of herself and trainer Marissa West, Olivia wrote on her Instagram Story: “I couldn’t workout for the first 4 months of my pregnancy (not even walking!!!!!).

“So we’re really making it count now … love you @westkeptsecret @mrswestisinthebuilding.(sic)"

Olivia revealed her pregnancy on Monday (10.03.25) by sharing some black-and-white pictures from a maternity photo shoot.

She captioned the post: “Next chapter, motherhood [white heart emoji] (sic)"

The former Miss USA - who first met the San Francisco 49ers running back in 2019 - revealed in 2022 that she had chosen to fear her eggs because of concerns for her fertility amid her struggles with endometriosis.

She said on her reality show 'The Culpo Sisters': “I’ve been making decisions out of fear for the future. Here’s a lot of pressure that I’ve been putting on my relationship because of fertility.

"I’m just putting this timeline on myself. I don’t want to feel like I’m in a rush. I don’t want to feel like I’m controlling my destiny because it’s what I think I have to do...

“I am going to freeze my eggs so that I can have babies when the time is right for Christian and I. It’s an insurance policy. It’s exciting.”

Olivia previously hailed the 28-year-old NFL star as her "best friend"

She gushed to People magazine ahead of their big day: "I'm looking forward to marrying my best friend.

"I'm very excited for that next chapter, and I feel very lucky. He's a great guy."