Olivia Munn is appalled by the "gluttonous" Blue Origin mission which will take Katy Perry and Gayle King into space.

Olivia Munn isn't impressed with the Blue Origins space flight programme

The pop star and TV veteran will join the crew for blast off on April 14 alongside Lauren Sanchez - the financee of Blue Origin's co-founder Jeff Bezos - for an 11-minute trip to space which will make them some of the first space tourists and Olivia admits the mission seems like a big waste of money especially at a time when food prices are rising sharply and many people "can’t even afford eggs".

During an appearance on 'Today With Jenna and Friends', Olivia, 44, said of the commercial mission: "What are they doing? ...

"I know this probably isn’t the cool thing to say, but there are so many other things that are so important in the world right now. What are you guys gonna do up in space? What are you doing up there?"

Olivia went on to compare the space trip to Disney theme park rollercoaster Space Mountain and she doesn't understand why the mission needs to be highly-publicised.

She said: "If you wanna go to space, why do you need to tell us about it, you know? It’s just like, go up there, have a good time, come on down ...

"I know this is probably obnoxious, but like, it’s so much money to go to space, and there’s a lot of people who can’t even afford eggs. "

When she was told the all-female crew will be "going in glam" by getting their hair and make-up done before the flight, Olivia replued: "What? They said this out loud? ...

"What’s the point? Is it historic that you guys are going on a ride? I think it’s a bit gluttonous. Space exploration was to further our knowledge and to help mankind. What are they gonna do up there that has made it better for us down here?"

The mission will be the 11th human flight of Blue Origin's New Shepard programme and it will launch on the morning of April 14 in the West Texas high desert.

Also onboard will be former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, research scientist Amanda Nguyen and movie producer Kerianne Flynn.

Katy - who is mother to four-year-old Daisy with fiance Orlando Bloom - feels "honoured" to be involved and "hopes hopes her journey encourages her daughter and others to reach for the stars, literally and figuratively", New Shepard said.

Meanwhile, Gayle previously admitted she is both "terrified and excited" to be taking part.

Speaking on 'CBS Mornings', she said: "I'm so afraid. But I'm also so excited about it. I don't know how to explain being terrified and excited at the same time. It's like how I felt about to deliver a baby.”

The 70-year-old broadcaster was first approached in November and decided it was time for a "new adventure" ahead of hitting her milestone birthday the following month.

She said: "This was never my dream. And somebody said, ‘Maybe you need to have new dreams, Gayle.’ I had a big birthday, and I thought I wanted to open myself up to new adventures."