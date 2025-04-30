Olivia Munn never felt like her body was "betraying" her after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Olivia Munn didn't feel 'betrayed' by her own body

The 44-year-old star - who was diagnosed with the disease in 2023 and is now cancer free - has opened up about her relationship with her own body during and after her health battle.

She told Extra: "People have asked me this question a lot... They'll say it like as an assumption.

"They'll say, 'Did you feel your body betrayed you when you were diagnosed with breast cancer?'

"Not once did I ever think that my body was betraying me because my body is the thing that is going to get me through this. Together, my spirt, my soul, my energy and my body, that's what's carrying me through."

However, Olivia - who has Malcolm, three, and six-month-old Mei with husband John Mulaney - admitted becoming a mother did give her some body hang-ups.

She explained: "My stomach didn’t go back to the way it used to look [after I had my son].

"At first I was hard on myself, because I would look at other people — especially on Instagram — who had just had babies around the same time as me, and, like, they’re back to wearing midriffs, and I still can’t do that.

“But I look at my baby boy and I’m like, ‘He wouldn’t be here if my body didn’t bring him into this world.’ "

The 'Your Friends and Neighbors' actress pointed out that every change in her body is a reminder of her motherhood.

She added: “Every little, you know, saggy part of my skin or my stomach, or how everything looks different — I just, I am so grateful for my body and I love my body for being able to bring my son into this world.”

Meanwhile, Olivia is also glad to be able to use her platform to help others, while still embracing her own acting career.

She said: "I'm juggling being a mom with my new baby girl and then, you know, doing the show ['Your Friends and Neighbors'] that I love so much and then promoting it...

"Ad then to be able to be here, and having people still spread the message about the lifetime risk assessment test, and helping to fund research for breast cancer...

"It’s a big ball of emotions of gratitude right now.”