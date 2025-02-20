Olivia Munn refused a "disrespectful" seven figure settlement over a "traumatic" incident on a film set.

Olivia Munn turned down a huge settlement offer

The 44-year-old actress has alleged she underwent a harrowing experience on an unnamed movie set and complained to the studio, but turned down "a lot of money" after being asked to sign a nondisclosure agreement.

She told Monica Lewinsky's 'Reclaiming' podcast: "There were other things that happened on this movie set, personally, to me, that [were] really not OK.

"And it was so traumatic that I had to file complaints with the studio, and there's a lot of other little things that go along with it, but it got to this place where I was offered a lot of money.

"Seven figures to accept, I guess, their apology and them taking acknowledgement of it, but it came along with an NDA."

The 'Newsroom' star has never intended to detail the incident publicly as she "just wanted to move past it all".

During the interview, she didn't share "specific things" about the incident.

However, she said: "I just felt it was so wrong. And at this time specifically, this was in the beginning of the MeToo/TimesUp.

"This was like the reckoning, the Harvey Weinstein reckoning that began it all.

"This was that time period, and this was when people were targeting anyone who signed an NDA saying, 'Oh, you only did it for the money,' so I was afraid that my voice and speaking up would reverse any kind of validity to my voice."

Munn was worried the unnamed studio would "leak" news of her NDA is she signed one, and she was "so proud" when she left a meeting with lawyers having turned down the settlement.

Reflecting on her decision, she explained: "That comes into the feistiness of not thinking things through and being so upset and frustrated that this would be the offer to me.

"I did not think about negotiating. I did not think about anything besides how disrespectful that was."

While she is sure she'd make the same decision now, she would have spent more time thinking things through, even though "it was the right thing to do".

She added: "It's not that I wouldn't have ended up with the same decision, it's that I made that decision based on anger, and that is something I had to learn how to do rein in and use for my benefit."