Olivia Munn was initially reluctant to share news of her cancer diagnosis.

Olivia Munn has opened up about her recent health struggles

The 44-year-old actress was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023, but Olivia initially told husband John Mulaney that she wanted to keep the news under wraps.

The Hollywood star told 'Extra': "When I first got the diagnosis, I told John I don't want to tell anybody.

"I was just like, ‘Lock it down. I don't want to say anything to anybody,’ and it's not because I was ashamed or embarrassed or anything like that. It's because I just had this massive mountain in front of me that I had to climb, and I just didn't want to deal with people in my life who would be worried about me … I'm like, ‘Wow, I just can’t deal with phone calls and text messages and people checking in,’ I just had to be able to go forward."

Olivia ultimately decided to share the news with the public because she wants to raise awareness of the issue.

She said: "Especially about the lifetime risk assessment test, that was my main goal.

"I want women to know that there is this free online test. It takes minutes, you don't have to sign up with your email, you don't to subscribe to anything, you just go online, you take it, and it'll give you a score. It'll tell you how high your risk is of getting breast cancer in your lifetime."

Oliva has undergone numerous surgeries, including a double mastectomy, in recent years, and the actress has revealed that she's now "doing good".

Speaking about her recovery, Olivia said: "I'm in a good little stretch right now of good energy and feeling good and getting my medication you know to the right place."