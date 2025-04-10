Olivia Munn says her surrogate was a 'better pregnant woman' than she could have ever been

Olivia Munn's surrogate was a "better pregnant woman" than she could have been.

The 44-year-old actress - who is married to former 'Saturday Night Live' star John Mulaney - underwent a hysterectomy as part of her breast cancer treatment in 2023 but had frozen her eggs prior to the operation so chose a Massachusetts-based woman to carry the now seven-month-old Méi.

She told SELF magazine: "Oh yeah, the surrogate’s still in our life.

“She was a better pregnant woman than I ever could have been.

"First of all, she doesn’t know any celebrities. Above everything else, I just wanted her to be kind.

"She’s an incredible mother, an incredible human being, an incredible friend, just wonderful."

The former 'Newrsoom' star - who had a double mastectomy and is now cancer-free - made sure that the surrogate understood that she "needed" to conceive a child in this way, and insisted that it wasn't for "superficial reasons" but it was "hard" for her nonetheless.

“I needed [her] to understand that I needed to go this route. It wasn’t for superficial reasons or because I wanted to put my work first. I’m not saying that any of those reasons aren’t valid for those people. And I’m not judging anyone who makes those decisions based on that, but I needed her to understand this would be hard for me."

"It makes me emotional—it’s your baby, and the baby is somewhere else in the world."

Olivia also has three-year-old son Malcolm with John - whom she carried herself - and also admitted that she was "very depressed" after giving birth herself, and was left even moreso when she felt unable to lose the weight she had gained throughout the pregnancy.

She said: "I was operating normally, but I was feeling very depressed.

"It kicked into high gear when I hadn’t lost the baby weight, and nothing was fitting, and I would see people on social media, people I knew had babies around the same time. I reached out to some of them. And I’m like, ‘How are you in these Valentino shorts and this crop top just running around LA and having the energy to take all these beautiful pictures?’

"I didn’t even have the ability to fake it. I didn’t have the energy to fake anything they were faking.” There’s a lesson here—on what we can control, on what we can forgive. Or maybe, I suggest, it’s a lesson on letting the universe take over?"