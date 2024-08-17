Olivia Rodrigo felt "a little nervous" before embarking on her GUTS World Tour.

The 21-year-old pop star began her tour in February and although she's relished the experience, Olivia initially felt a little bit anxious about the challenge.

The chart-topping singer - who released her 'GUTS' album in September 2023 - told Complex: "The vibes are great. It's my first arena tour, so going into it, I was really excited and a little nervous, but it's been so amazing.

"It's been so cool getting to go to all these places that I've never been before and play these songs that I've been living with for so long. It's been a really great time."

Olivia has been very busy throughout the tour, but she's also found time to have fun while she's been on the road.

Asked to recall the funniest experience of the tour, Olivia replied: "We were in Kentucky or some place in the South, and there were these little horses that you could get on and pedal, and they'd gallop with you.

"We loved them so much that we bought them to put on the bus, and they go everywhere with us. So we have these little horses that come everywhere and they're our primary mode of transportation around the venue."

Olivia actually became a global star amid the COVID-19 lockdown, and she previously suggested that the unique circumstances helped her to cope with the extra attention.

The pop star observed that lockdown kept her "out of the hullabaloo".

Speaking to the BBC, Olivia explained: "It helped me keep my sanity when there was so much drama going on. Being in isolation with people I loved and cared about kept me out of the hullabaloo."