Olivia Rodrigo has received "a lot" of advice from Chappell Roan.

Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan at the Guts premiere

The 'Vampire' hitmaker "really appreciates" the 26-year-old star - who was opening act on Olivia's 'Guts' tour - and while she doesn't know if she's been very helpful to her friend in navigating the music industry, she's thankful for the tips her pal has given her on looking after her mental health and wellbeing.

Speaking to Billboard at the Los Angeles premiere of her 'Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour' movie, she said: “She actually gives me so much advice on taking care of myself and being me in an industry that’s so overwhelming sometimes.

“I really appreciate her. If I give her any advice, I’m not so sure. But I get a lot from her.”

The 21-year-old star was looking forward to seeing herself in action in her concert film because she is "such a fan" of all the people who worked on the production.

She said: “I’ve never actually gotten to watch the 'Guts World Tour'.

“It’s a really fun experience and I just love everyone that’s involved with the show so much — all my band and all my dancers. I’m just such a fan of them, so I was just watching it admiring them the whole time."

Asked her favourite part, she said: “I’m so excited for everyone to watch ‘All-American B****. That was my favourite one to perform.”

Olivia previously admitted she was "a little nervous" before embarking on her world tour.

She told Complex: "The vibes are great. It's my first arena tour, so going into it, I was really excited and a little nervous, but it's been so amazing.

"It's been so cool getting to go to all these places that I've never been before and play these songs that I've been living with for so long. It's been a really great time."

The 'Good 4 U' hitmaker has been very busy throughout the tour, but she's also found time to have fun while she's been on the road.

Asked to recall the funniest experience of the tour, Olivia replied: "We were in Kentucky or some place in the south, and there were these little horses that you could get on and pedal, and they'd gallop with you.

"We loved them so much that we bought them to put on the bus, and they go everywhere with us. So we have these little horses that come everywhere and they're our primary mode of transportation around the venue."