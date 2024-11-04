Olivia Rodrigo has revealed the question she asks on a first date.

Olivia Rodrigo performing at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen.

The 21-year-old singer - who is dating actor Louis Partridge -always wants to know if any potential suitor she meets up with would ever want to go into outer space, and whether they get a second date depends on their answer.

During an interview with Netflix posted on Instagram, she said: “The biggest red flag, okay, this is a very oddly specific question that I ask guys on first dates, I always ask them if they would want to go to space.

“And if they say yes, I don’t date them.

“I just think if you want to go to space, you’re a little too full of yourself."

Previously, Olivia's boyfriend Louis shared that he doesn't want to live his love life "in the public eye".

The 21-year-old actor has been dating Olivia since the end of last year but Louis said he wants to keep his romance out of the spotlight.

The 'Enola Holmes' star told British Vogue magazine: "Dating probably shouldn’t be done in the public eye.

"There’s enough going on between two people. You don’t need the voices of thousands of others in your head.

"I think she’s got it a lot worse than I have. I can be a bit of a normal person. She’s got tons and tons of eyes on her case."

Louis and Olivia's romance become a source of speculation at the beginning of their relationship but Louis shared that he tried to ignore the online comments about their relationship.

He shared: "If there’s a load of people nattering in a room about you, you can choose to put your ear to the door to hear what they say or not. I think you’re probably better off not letting curiosity get the better of you."