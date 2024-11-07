Olivia Rodrigo's family believe her success was written in the stars.

Olivia Rodrigo says her late grandfather predicted her music success

The 21-year-old singer is a firm believer in astrology - a method of predicting the future according to the movements of the stars and planets - and inherited her passion from her late grandfather, who drew up her personal chart after she was born on 20 February 2003 and found it suggested she'd grow up to have a career as a performance.

In a video interview with W Magazine, she said: "I'm a big believer in astrology.

"My grandpa — who just passed away this year — was also super into astrology and when I was born, he [read] my [birth] chart. He told my parents that I was gonna be very emotional and a performing artist.

"I like to tell that story to anyone who is an astrology denier."

Later in the interview, the ‘Good 4 U’ hitmaker read a horoscope for her zodiac sign, Pisces, which declared she was in a time of "extremes".

She read: "But that does not mean you should be extreme in your own thoughts and actions.

"Take a more balanced view of what's going on in the world, be the kind of person who makes a constructive difference."

Olivia then pledged to "make an effort to be the kind of person who makes a constructive difference."

Olivia has declared herself to be a "spicy Pisces" on her Instagram account and she believes her sun sign has influenced a lot of her traits.

Chopping chillies during the interview, she said: "I'm a little spicy too, hence the 'spicy Pisces'.

"Pisces love water. And while I'm not a strong swimmer, if there is a body of water within a mile radius of where I am, you best believe I'm going for a swim."

Although the 'Bad Idea Right?' hitmaker was writing new songs while she was on her 'Guts' world tour, she recently admitted

she isn't sure whether they will ever be released as she was only penning lyrics as a "form of self-care".

She said: "Sometimes it’s hard to write when you’re constantly moving around, and you don’t feel very grounded.

"But I did find a chance to make a few songs on the road.

"Songwriting for me is a form of self-care. It’s like journaling or going to therapy. It makes everything seem so much less overwhelming.

"I definitely wrote some songs, but mostly just for myself. But I think that’s how all good songs start out as anyway."