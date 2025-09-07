Olivia Wilde dating Caspar Jopling

Olivia Wilde is dating Caspar Jopling.

The 41-year-old actress and director – whose last serious relationship was with Harry Styles – was spotted passionately kissing Ellie Goulding’s ex-husband Caspar, 33, during a night out in London last week.

The pair have reportedly been dating since early July and have been enjoying a series of dates “under the radar” in Notting Hill.

Art dealer Caspar has been wooing Olivia at The Pelican restaurant and its nearby sister pub, the Fat Badger, as he is an investor in both.

This has allowed him to enjoy dates with Olivia in relative privacy.

A source told The Mail on Sunday newspaper: “Those pubs have allowed Caspar to date a world-famous actress under the radar for months.

“They always manage to get the best tables – little concealed spots in dark corners reserved for celebrities.

“They tend to go to the Fat Badger for date nights because it’s an invitation-only pub, with a secret smoking terrace upstairs.

“Caspar’s friends think they are falling in love.”

Caspar and Ellie – who share a son together – split last year after five years of marriage.

She recently started dating 28-year-old American actor Beau Minniear.

Meanwhile, Olivia has two children with former fiance, Ted Lesso actor Jason Sudeikis.

Following their split, she dated Styles for two years, but they broke up in 2022.