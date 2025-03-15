Olly Alexander dreams of "slipping into a new, anonymous identity".

Olly Alexander used to dream of being famous

The 34-year-old star used to dream of being famous and successful, but Olly admits that his experience of fame hasn't actually matched his own expectations.

Olly - who rose to prominence as the lead singer of Years and Years - told the Guardian newspaper: "When I was anonymous, I very much wanted to be famous.

"Now I have fame, I fantasise about slipping into a new, anonymous identity. But for the most part, I’m happy with my choice."

The 'Dizzy' hitmaker has struggled to cope with the intense scrutiny that's come his way at times.

The singer shared: "It’s the stuff about my appearance that sticks. I read I had a face like a crumpled napkin and teeth that could till a field."

Asked what he actually dislikes about his own appearance, Olly replied: "I have a habit of talking out of one side of my mouth, and when I see myself do it I want to scream."

Olly previously revealed that he turned to Sir Elton John and Kylie Minogue for advice on how to deal with fame.

The pop star told the Evening Standard newspaper: "Working with Elton and even Kylie, two of the most iconic legends, they both told me how they’ve struggled as an artist to feel like at times they knew what they were doing, feeling really dark.

"Elton talks a lot about how depressed he was and how difficult things got for him and hearing them talk about that you just go ‘wow’."

Olly actually found their advice to be really reassuring.

He said: "I’m someone who is constantly questioning why the hell I’m here and doing what I’m doing like ‘oh my God’ - I’m totally that person. But to hear that from people I really, really respect that it’s normal and you just get through it somehow. That was good advice and good to hear."