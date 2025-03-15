Olly Alexander’s home means “everything” to him.

The 34-year-old singer used to be “always on the move” with rental properties but immediately felt settled when he bought his first house.

Asked what hope means to him, he told Britain’s Cosmopolitan magazine: “It’s everything.

“I was always on the move, renting different places.

“And then, two years ago, I bought a place, got two cats and thought, ‘I’m home.’”

The ‘Dizzy’ hitmaker thinks it would be “amazing” to share his house with acting legend Dame Judi Dench.

Discussing his dream celebrity housemate, he said: “Definitely Kylie Minogue.

“Or Judi Dench. She’d be amazing to live with, she’s so fun.”

Olly believes he is a good housemate – so long as people can put up with his singing.

He said:” Yes [I’d be a good housemate] although I sing all the time.

“I’m really tidy and clean, and really respectful.

“I don’t even play loud music that often.

“I’m very chill, but I’m always singing, so for someone who can live with that, I’m great.”

When he’s away with his work, the ‘It’s A Sin’ actor finds it hard to stray away from his regular routine.

He admitted: “I’m a sucker for routine.

“I will eat the same three meals a day, but when you’re on tour, you have to adapt to eating at random times – eating at a petrol station, or on a plane, and not eating the things you normally would.”

The former Years + Years frontman is a good cook too.

He said: “I recently hosted a dinner party and I’m very proud of myself, because I’d usually order a takeaway but I made a sweet potato and kale dhal with garlic flatbread.”