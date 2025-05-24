Olly Murs is "hurting big time" after he was forced to cancel a series of shows.

Olly Murs has cancelled shows in Manchester and Birmingham

The 41-year-old pop star feels "gutted" after he stopped a show in Glasgow, Scotland, after just 30 minutes, and Olly has also expressed his regret at cancelling planned gigs in Manchester and Birmingham.

Olly wrote on X: "I want to start by saying sorry. What happened last night has never happened to me before and I’m truly gutted and upset about it. In 15years I’ve never had to leave the stage after 30minutes into a show, but my voice was failing me. I was panicking and worrying on what to do which gave me no choice but to address it. The thought of upsetting people and letting you the fans down has hit me hard today. Speaking in front of you last night and seeing people upset was hard to see but from the bottom of my heart I’m sorry but I had to put my health first x (sic)"

Olly subsequently revealed that he's been diagnosed with a "respiratory infection", which has prompted him to cancel more shows.

The singer wrote: "To everyone in Manchester and Birmingham I’m deeply sorry but I am unfortunately going to have to cancel my shows there this weekend. I have contracted a respiratory infection and have been instructed to go on a strict 48 hour voice rest by the doctor to ensure no further damage to my vocal chords. I’ve been having the best time on this tour and I’m so sorry to let my fans down, I’m hoping to be fighting fit in a few days to finish this amazing 15 year celebratory tour with a bang.

"All fans will be refunded directly from their point of purchase. This will happen automatically over the next week. X

"Sorry again for this, I love you guys and I think anyone that knows me knows how much I love being on stage and performing. I’m hurting big time. (sic)"

Earlier this month, Olly claimed that he's become "so boring" when he's on tour.

The singer - who turned 41 on May 14 - told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "I’m so boring on tour - no desserts or alcohol because it affects the way I perform and train. And I want to deliver the best performances."