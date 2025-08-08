Olly Murs felt "disheartened and isolated" before meeting Amelia Tank.

Olly Murs felt alone before meeting his wife

The couple - who married in 2022 and welcomed their first child last year - are currently expecting baby number two and now Olly, 40, has opened up about the relationship and revealed he "longed" to meet someone "special" and knew he had found his "life partner" on their first date.

He told The Sunday Times newspaper: "Before I met Amelia I often felt disheartened and isolated. I questioned whether girls were dating me for the right reasons.

"I saw my friends having families but I was coming home to an empty house. I don’t suggest we get the sad violins out but there were moments when I longed to have someone special in my life."

Olly admitted their first date at a pub didn't go well, but they put it behind them and went on to start a fairytale romance.

He added: "After that terrible date we reset and, very quickly, I knew she was my life partner. I’d never felt so comfortable with someone. If my life had been a bit grey before, Amelia’s love restored all the colour."

Their daughter Madison was born last year and they are now preparing for the arrival of their second child, and Olly has vowed to be around to support his wife after previous going on tour soon after their first baby was born.

He added: "Two days after Madison was born I had to go on tour supporting Take That.

"Amelia had lots of support around her as her mum came to stay and my parents live near us in Essex, but it was hard and I felt guilty. We both understand that my work isn’t like a regular job - but second time round I’m not going anywhere."

Olly and Amelia announced their baby news over Easter in April.

Alongside a black-and-white video of himself, Amelia and Madison, Olly wrote on Instagram: "We’re so egg-cited to share this ... Another Baby Murs on the way."

In the video, Olly and Amelia were seen walking hand-in-hand facing away from the camera with Madison sitting on her dad's shoulders wearing a denim jacket that has 'BIG SIS' embroidered on the back.

In her free hand, Amelia was carrying a baby scan photo and the Cass Elliot classic Baby I'm Yours played in the background.