Olly Murs opens up about feud with twin brother

Olly Murs says becoming a father has made helped him to “relate to his mum's sadness” over his estrangement from his twin brother.

The 40-year-old singer - who has 16-month old daughter Madison and a new baby on the way with wife Amelia Tank - famously fell out with his twin Ben when he missed his sibling's wedding to compete in 'The X Factor' semi-finals in 2009.

And, Olly has admitted that since welcoming Madison last year, he understands more about how his mother, Vicky-Lynn Pollard, must feel about his and Ben’s estrangement.

He told The Sunday Times Magazine: “Now I'm a parent I can relate more to my mum's sadness that my twin brother, Ben, and I have been estranged since 2009, though I've got nothing but love and respect for him.”

And, since Olly fell out with Ben, he has turned to a famous face as a surrogate sibling.

He said: “This year I’ve been on tour and I’ve got a new album out later in 2025. I joined Robbie Williams on stage in June and it was great to catch up with him — he’s been like a big brother to me over the years.”

Meanwhile, Olly previously admitted he couldn't "sit in a room alone" after he and Ben fell out.

He told The Times magazine: "When you’ve been in the womb with someone, you struggle with loneliness. I had to deal with it when my twin and I went on our separate lives.

"I was desperate to be around people, could not sit in a room alone.

"When I was single for three years, I had to learn to like my own company. That’s when I met Amelia."

The 'Dear Darlin'' hitmaker hailed his wife as "the love of [his] life" and recalled how he quickly knew how strongly he felt for the bodybuilder.

He said: "I always thought that spark when you fall in love was a load of Disney rubbish. People would talk about that moment and you’d go, ‘Really?’ And when it does happen, it’s not like it is in films, of course. When that person walks into your life and changes how you feel, you know. She’s gorgeous, the love of my life. We’re a good team."

Despite Olly's career success, his main goal for the future is being a "great" family man.

He said: "My aim in life is to be a great husband and father - that’s where my future lies.

"I’d love my career to continue as it is, but when you get married and become a dad, you just want to be the best for them."