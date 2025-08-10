Olly Murs felt "guilty" about touring after he became a dad.

Olly Murs has opened up about his experience of fatherhood

The 41-year-old pop star headed out on tour after Amelia Tank, his wife, gave birth to their daughter Madison in April 2024, but Olly doesn't intend to make the same mistake again.

The chart-topping star - who is now looking forward to the birth of their second child - told The Sunday Times Magazine: "Two days after Madison was born I had to go on tour supporting Take That.

"Amelia had lots of support around her as her mum came to stay and my parents live near us in Essex, but it was hard and I felt guilty."

Olly recognises that he doesn't have a typical work schedule. However, he's determined to be more present for their second child.

The Heart Skips a Beat hitmaker said: "We both understand that my work isn’t like a regular job — but second time round I’m not going anywhere."

Olly previously revealed that he wants to make the "most of every day" with his daughter.

The singer acknowledged that fatherhood isn't always easy, but he's still relished the experience.

He told EssexLive: "I can't believe it's been nearly a year since I was on tour with Take That and she was born. It just goes so fast!

"A lot of people said that to me, when you have a child, in some of the moments where you're having difficult days and there's crying and they always say, try and enjoy these moments. I'm like, how can I enjoy it, it's tough, I'm tired!

"Now she's at a really great age at 11 months, she's sleeping well, she's weaning, and that's an even more of a daunting stage because then she starts figuring out, you know, how to eat and what she can swallow. But it's so important to make the most of every day, because time flies so fast."

Olly also admitted that he struggles to go to work and leave his family behind.

He said: "We are over the moon and just full of love. It was so horrible to say goodbye to Madison this morning and Amelia. But the show must go on. I can't believe I am a dad."