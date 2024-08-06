Mary Lou Retton is "so excited" to have become a grandmother.

The 56-year-old retired gymnast - who won gold at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles - has welcomed her first grandchild through her daughter Skyla, 24, and revealed the nickname she will be known as by the little one.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "We are beyond blessed to welcome Skyla's baby girl, my beautiful first grandchild, to this world. Momma and baby girl are doing fantastic and I am so excited to start this next chapter of my life as a grandmother, or as she will call me, 'Lou Lou."

The sports star - who also has Shayla, and Emma, 21, and McKenna, 27, with her ex-husband Shannon Kelley - previously revealed her intention to "spoil" her first grandchild in a way that she insisted that she did not do for her own children.

She said: "I'm just going to be spoiling the heck out of them. Which I did not do to my kids! So I'll spoil them, and when they come over I'll just play with them, hide and seek, all of it. It's going to be LouLou's time!."

Towards the end of last year, Mary was left fighting for her life in intensive care after she was struck down with a rare form of pneumonia but she pulled through and was discharged in October to continue her recovery at home."

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "As we gather to celebrate this Thanksgiving, my heart is overflowing with profound gratitude. I want to express how truly blessed and thankful I am to be slowly improving and to be home with my girls, especially after my time in the hospital.

"The love and support of my four amazing daughters have been a source of strength and inspiration throughout my journey. Their presence in my life is a testament to the incredible bonds of family.

"My extended family, all of you, have shown me immeasurable kindness, offering prayers, encouragement, and unwavering support during my challenging times. Your love has been a beacon of hope in my life."