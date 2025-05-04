Simone Biles "doesn't really care" if her future children go into sports.

Simone Biles

The 28-year-old gymnast - who made a grand return to the Olympics in the summer of 2024 after almost a decade away - is married to professional football safety Jonathan Owens, 29, in April 2023 and explained that while she is going to put them into sports to begin with, she doesn't mind whether they take it up professionally or not as long as they "find their passion" in life.

She told E! News: "We are obviously gonna put them in sports in the beginning so they get their bearings and learn.

"But other than that, we don't really care what they do as long as they find their passion.

"I've always wanted to be a mother, have kids and just like [Jonathan], he's always wanted to be a dad, so it's just really exciting.

"If they turn into musicians, who cares? That is still phenomenal."

In August, Simone revealed that she and her NFL star husband "always talk about kids", they both have their own goals to focus on before settling down in that way.

She told 'Today' host Hoda Kotb: "Yes, me and Jonathan always talk about kids, and he would have had them yesterday if he could have.

"Obviously we both have goals that we want to achieve before we start a family. But, yes, that's definitely in our future."

However, Simone - who is the most decorated gymnast in history - hinted towards the end of last year the children were not on the cards just yet as she she admitted that she just wants to spend the current year "giving back" and helping others as much as she possibly can.

She said: "Besides relaxing and going on a couple of vacations with my husband, I really just trying to be involved in the community as much as I can as well as giving back."