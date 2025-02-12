One Direction have rejected an offer to reunite at the Brit Awards.

One Direction enjoyed huge success as a band

Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik were reportedly approached about reuniting at the awards show and paying tribute to late bandmate Liam Payne, but they've decided against the idea and are actually unlikely to attend the event at all.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "It has been a really emotional time for the lads and it was decided it would just be too much.

"They have grieved in private and don’t feel the need to do a big, showy tribute for the sake of it.

"Millions of fans will be disappointed not to see them back on stage together but the time is just not right."

The band members all released solo music after One Direction announced an indefinite hiatus in 2016, and a reunion doesn't appear likely at this stage.

The insider continued: "Apart from anything else, Zayn lives in America now and they are all at different places in life. A One Direction reunion is not on the cards at all."

Despite this, Jack Whitehall - who is returning to host the Brit Awards - is set to pay a heartfelt tribute to Liam during the show on March 1.

The former One Direction star died in October, aged 31, after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

A second source said: "Liam’s friend Jack Whitehall is hosting the evening and is expected to say a few words.

"The tribute to Liam will be a strong section of the show and not simply an In Memoriam name-check.

"His family aren’t involved in the plans but they are being kept in the loop.

"The Brits are treating it with the utmost respect and sensitivity."