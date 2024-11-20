Liam Payne's One Direction bandmates were among the mourners at the singer's funeral on Wednesday (20.11.24).

Louis Tomlinson arrives at the funeral service

The pop star died in Buenos Aires on October 16, aged 31, and Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson were among the mourners at Liam's funeral service at St Mary's Church in Amersham, south-east England.

Cheryl, Liam's former partner and the mother of his seven-year-old son Bear, attended the service alongside her Girls Aloud bandmates Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh.

Cheryl, 41, was in a relationship with Liam between 2016 and 2018, and following his death, she explained in a statement that she loved the pop star "unconditionally and completely".

Kate Cassidy, the social media influencer who was in a relationship with Liam from October 2022 until his death, was also seen arriving at the church with Damian Hurley, the son of actress Elizabeth Hurley.

Kate was on holiday in Argentina with Liam shortly before he passed away.

Elsewhere, Simon Cowell attended the service alongside his partner Lauren Silverman.

The 65-year-old music mogul played an instrumental role in Liam's pop career, signing and developing One Direction after they starred on 'The X Factor' in 2010.

Meanwhile, Liam's One Direction bandmates released a statement shortly after he passed away, admitting they were "devastated by the news".

They said at the time: "We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say.

"But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.

"The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us.

"We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam. - Louis, Zayn, Niall and Harry. (sic)"