David Beckham has paid tribute to "one of a kind" Ricky Hatton.

Tributes have poured in for Ricky Hatton

The British boxing icon passed away at the age of 46 on Sunday (14.09.25) and the former England footballer has paid his respects to 'The Hitman' on social media.

Sharing an image of Hatton at the height of his boxing career, Beckham wrote on his Instagram story: "Ricky was of a kind... just heartbreaking... Ricky was special in many ways, loved by his fans."

Beckham, 50, also shared a quote from the former pugilist himself, which read: "As long as I've got the love of the fans, that means everything to me."

Meanwhile, Love Island star and boxer Tommy Fury shared a tribute to Ricky on Instagram.

The fighter - the younger half-sibling of former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury - penned: "Heartbroken doesn't even come close. I turned pro with you by my side Ricky and you'll always be a part of my journey in boxing and in life.

"I am so shocked and gutted. Rest in peace champ."

Hatton was also remembered as a "great fighter" by Filipino boxing great Manny Pacquiao, who knocked out the Manchester fighter in the second round of their 2009 bout in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao posted on Instagram: "I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Ricky Hatton. He was not only a great fighter inside the ring but also a brave and kind man in life.

"We shared unforgettable moments in boxing history and I will always honour the respect and sportsmanship he showed. Ricky fought bravely, not just in the ring, but in his journey through life. He truly had a good fight, and we are all blessed to have been part of his wonderful journey.

"My prayers and deepest condolences go out to the Hatton family and all his loved ones. May the Lord give you strength and comfort in this difficult time. May he rest in peace."

Away from boxing, Ricky - who had openly discussed his mental health battles - competed on the British TV series Dancing on Ice in 2024 and his co-star, Olympian Greg Rutherford, shared his own tribute to the fighter.

Alongside a picture of the pair, the long jump gold medallist wrote on social media: "Utterly heartbreaking news. I was so star struck when I met Ricky for the first time and asked for this photo.

"I told him how big a fan I was and through the entire chat he couldn't have been kinder and more engaged.

"Getting to know him the little bit I did that kindness always shined through.

"We had a couple of chats about mental health and the battle he'd faced and I told him some things that I hadn't told anyone else about my own battles.

"He had some amazing words of support and I will always be thankful for that.

"A great human first and one of the greatest boxers we've seen. He's going to be so missed. Love to his family."