One Tree Hill star Paul Teal has died at the age of 35

The actor - who played Josh Avery in the hit WB series 'One Tree Hill' during its final season in 2010 - passed away on Friday (15.11.24), his fiancee Emilia Torello announced on social media.

Without revealing a cause of death, she wrote on Instagram: "The most thoughtful, inspiring, driven, self-disciplined, loving man passed away on Friday, November 15, 2024.

"Paul, you were my soulmate, my soon-to-be-husband, my rock, and my future. You filled my lungs with laughter, my stomach with butterflies, and my heart with love. You were taken too soon, in a battle that you fought bravely without fail"

Emilia vowed to "find joy in life" going forward despite the hurt she is suffering and promised that she will continue to "love" him for the rest of her life.

She added: "While a part of me died with you, I promise to fight to find joy in life as hard as you fought to live every single day. The world is lucky to have even had a moment with Paul Teal, and I am the luckiest person in it, because I got to call you mine. I will love you forever."

Throguhout his career, Paul also had roles in 'The Walking Dead: World Beyond, 'Descendants: The Rise of Red' and made his final appearance in the 2024 drama 'Lilly ', which was released in October.

Paul's 'One Tree Hill' co-star Bethany Joy Lenz - who played Haley James Scott on the teen drama - was also quick to pay tribute to him, where she recalled being "giddy" at the thought of getting to work with him.

She wrote: "My heart is heavy. Paul Teal was the kind of guy who lit up a room without trying. bright smile, infectious laugh and kind heart made you want to be near him.

"He was shy and funny and so so comfortable on stage. Wow. Like his second skin. You couldn’t take your eyes off him.

"Later, I was giddy to be directing an episode of 'One Tree Hill' where I’d get to cast a new recurring character, Josh — the sleazy movie star. With his self-effacing sense of humor and willingness to dive fully into any character, Paul was perfect for the part. He was a joy to work with in any environment and so generous."