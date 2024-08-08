Rachel Leviss is "open to dating".

The 29-year-old TV star took a year off from dating following her 2023 cheating scandal, but Rachel has now revealed that she's once again open to finding love.

She told Us Weekly: "I am open to dating now but I did take a year off.

"During that time I was like, ‘I am never dating again. I have no interest in men. I never see myself dating again.’ But I feel like I’ve reached a place in my life where I’m healed enough."

Rachel was widely criticised after it emerged that she has a months-long affair with Tom Sandoval, her former 'Vanderpump Rules' co-star.

But Rachel now has a completely different approach towards dating and her love life.

She said: "I am prioritising different things going forward with dating. It’s important for me to be in a relationship eventually with somebody who has a healthy relationship with their family.

"Childhood is where you’re learning so much about the world and that’s structuring who you are as a person and I just think that that translates well into a functional adult. So just making sure that that person is healed - and looking for the red flags - I’ve worked a lot with my therapist to be able to recognise those red flags. Then making sure that I’m not like falling head over heels immediately with somebody right before getting to know them."

Asked what she's specifically looking for in a partner, Rachel replied: "Green flag is definitely someone with a healthy family. That’s the number one priority on my list right now.

"Also someone who has a steady career and someone who has invested their time into their career and having a purpose with what they do in life. If that’s fuelling their soul then that’s something that I find very attractive.

"Someone who loves nature as much as I do, someone who’s kind of respectful and not a narcissist. If you are not a narcissist, that’s a green flag."