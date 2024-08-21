Oprah Winfrey feels more "aware and conscious" after turning 70.

Oprah Winfrey has a new outlook on life

The legendary talk-show host celebrated her landmark birthday in January, and Oprah has now admitted that she's developed a new outlook on life.

During an appearance on 'TODAY', Oprah shared: "There is a sense of knowing that there isn’t as much time left and I am at peace with that knowing. There’s a sense of urgency for me about living well."

Oprah underwent knee surgery in 2021, and that proved to be a turning point in her life.

She explained: "I had been becoming more and more debilitated to the point where it was hard to walk down even two steps just to get into the car. You know that pain.

"When I finally went to the knee doctor and I said, ‘I don’t know, is it time?’ He goes, ‘It’s time if you want to continue walking. You like walking? It’s time.’"

Oprah admitted that having surgery has been life-changing for her.

The talk-show host said: "I’d never been through surgery, was intimidated by it. The best thing I’ve ever done.

"I really felt like I’ve had a new opportunity to live inside my body in a way that I hadn't been able to for years because being overweight, and being overweight causing the knees to be even worse."

Oprah now feels better than she has done in many years.

The TV icon - who hosted 'The Oprah Winfrey Show' for 25 years - explained: "I think I have just aged into a form of myself that is wiser, that is certainly stronger, that is more vibrant and aware and conscious than I’ve ever been. I don’t feel that my edges are softening."