Orlando Bloom suffered "paranoia and anxiety" due to his strict diet for The Cut.

Orlando Bloom underwent a body transformation for The Cut

The 48-year-old actor was "excited by the challenge" of transforming his physique to play a boxer in the upcoming thriller but he wasn't ready for the "mental toll" his extreme diet took, including a struggle to sleep and being consumed by "obsessive thoughts" about food.

He told People magazine: "What I hadn’t expected and was surprised by was the mental toll that this kind of intense discipline takes.

"The paranoia and anxiety were very real and disturbing, caused by the lack of sleep — turns out you can’t sleep when you’re hungry!

"The water restriction to get to my lowest weight for the final scenes led to obsessive thoughts of food, dreaming of what I could eat when finally off a diet of tuna and cucumber."

The 48-year-old star warned the lengths he went to in order to be in the best shape possible was "definitely not something to try at home."

He added: "I was supervised weekly and my blood work monitored by an expert nutritionist, Phillip Goglia, who helped me lose 30 pounds in approximately three months.

"Ultimately, this is a story about the struggles we all face and what it takes to battle our internal demons and find self-acceptance."

The Cut sees Orlando's character "train for redemption" after a defeat ended his champion ring career, but a synopsis teases that an "obsession takes hold and reality unravels — and he may be spiraling into something far more terrifying."

Director Sean Ellis previously admitted he was attracted to the project - which also stars Caitriona Balfe and John Turturro - because it contains "no actual boxing".

He said in a statement: "[The screenplay] flipped the typical boxing narrative on its head, choosing to focus on the preparation and the personal journey of a boxer, rather than the 'big fight' itself.

"This is essentially a boxing movie with no actual boxing, which I thought would make for an incredibly interesting look inside the sport.

"The film delves into the often-overlooked aspects of boxing, shedding light on the intense behind-the-scenes struggles Boxer faces, specifically the challenge of making weight.

"It emphasises that the true triumph is not in winning the fight but in the character's realisation and acceptance of what he needs to conquer his own demons.

"I hope that audiences find the film’s conclusion to be cathartic, proving that the journey toward self-understanding and learning to ask for help is more important than any external victory. This story is, at its core, one of healing."